Why your smart speaker keeps misunderstanding you (and how to fix it)

First, check that your speaker is clean. Use a dry cloth to wipe the unit down if there's a buildup of dust or gunk. If issues persist, try moving your speaker to another spot or an entirely different room. Background noise, echoes and distance (whether too close or too far from your own voice) can all make a big difference. Try to avoid having smart speakers near regular noise sources like fans or surround sound speakers. Ideally, keep it at least one foot away from walls.

Having multiple speaker units can also cause issues if one taking your request isn't the closest. If the app allows, try lowering the sensitivity of the problematic speaker. For Echo devices, you can change the wake word per-device to avoid activating the wrong one. Failing those fixes, try to keep devices as physically separated as you can.

After shifting it around, test a few voice commands to see if there's a marked difference in its comprehension. It's also worth checking that you're issuing a command your speaker is actually able to execute. And of course, be sure you're speaking clearly and concisely.

When working with other smart products, make sure your linked smart home devices have unique names. Your speakers can mistake one device for another if multiple have a similar title. Use a few unique words in each name for maximum clarity, and give each room a clear label in your home app as well.