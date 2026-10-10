How to quickly check your Samsung Galaxy's warranty info

If your Galaxy device is running One UI 9, the process is simple: head to Settings > Warranty and care. This menu includes warranty information, diagnostics, repair options and Samsung Care+ coverage and enrollment info.

At the top, you'll find your device's warranty details, including its coverage type and expiration date. If you have other Galaxy devices linked to your Samsung account, you'll find their info there, too.

The menu also includes built-in diagnostics for hardware like the battery, charging system, screen, camera and sensors. If it flags a problem, you can jump to repair options in the same menu. There's even an option to ask Bixby for troubleshooting help, in case a chatbot can actually address your problem.