How to lock apps on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Handing your phone to your kid for a few minutes of game time shouldn't mean they end up three menus deep in your banking apps, emails or texts. That's a common enough worry that plenty of Galaxy owners go searching for a simple way to lock their apps, much like iPhone users can do. Well, Samsung doesn't offer one.

On an iPhone, the fix is a quick long-press and selecting Require Face ID. The app then won't open without a face or fingerprint scan. Samsung takes a different approach to this whole situation. Instead of a single toggle, Galaxy phones split the job between two tools: Secure Folder and app pinning. Neither one is a direct copy of Apple's version, but together they cover more ground. At the end of the day, the important part is that you'll be able to keep prying eyes away from apps they shouldn't have access to.