How to properly clean your solar panels (and why it's important)

The power loss of dirty panels is not a fixed number. According to the IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme, soiling is responsible for approximately four to seven percent of global PV energy losses, and an NREL study revealed that pollen reduced energy production by up to 15 percent at several solar energy sites in North Carolina. Rain wasn't enough to completely fix it either, with wet mechanical cleaning improving performance by five to 11 percent.

Real-world results can be all over the place. In an informal test on YouTube, three progressively soiled 100-watt panels experienced a gain of approximately 2.4%, 10.8% and 13.4% following cleaning. Another Tesla rooftop array owner reported a much bigger improvement, but this one was partly based on projected output rather than a comparable control setup.

And that's the point. If a cleaner guarantees that washing your panels will automatically unlock another 20 percent, your roof may not be willing to comply. Uniform dust primarily means lost production. Localized mess can be more of a problem. Bird droppings may unevenly shade individual cells and contribute to hot spots, and salt-laden air and some pollutants may increase the risk of corrosion in more severe environments.

There's also the money. UC San Diego researchers found that panels that went 145 days without rain or cleaning lost 7.4% of their efficiency, but cleaning a typical 5kW residential system halfway through that period would have produced only about $20 in additional electricity before the drought ended.

If grime is costing you $20 a month in extra grid electricity and the cleaner is $200, then you have a 10-month payback. That only works if the loss persists for 10 months.