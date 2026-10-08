Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro vs Amazon Fire HD 10: What's changed, and is the upgrade worth it?

With a brand new series of tablets announced today, including the top-end Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro which usurps the Fire HD 10 at the top of the lineup, Amazon's hardware is better and bolder than before. That may sound like high praise, but the e-retailer's tablet lineup has always been aimed at the bargain bin rather than taking aim at the iPads and Galaxy Tabs of the world. This time around, the new hardware still doesn't reach those heights, but it flies cleanly in between and soars above its predecessor.

To hear Amazon tell it, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is built around two things that could hardly be further apart: reading, and lots of AI. To that end, its marquee features include a "nanomatte" display to better imitate paper, along with a new processor to power Alexa+, the AI-powered version of Amazon's long-running voice assistant. Whether or not you're enthused about the presence of AI here (Amazon would certainly like you to be), it's hard to turn down better hardware.

Compared to the Fire HD 10 tablet, which has until now occupied the top slot in Amazon's mobile hardware lineup since the Fire Max 11 was quietly discontinued in the US, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro appears to be a significant upgrade in all the ways that matter. Here's how Amazon is taking its new tablets up a notch.