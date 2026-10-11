We're in the middle of a PS5 Pro shortage and GTA 6 will only make it worse

Sony has a PS5 Pro problem. As fans clamor for the gaming console ahead of the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the Japanese company will likely struggle to meet global demand until at least 2027. According to an exclusive report by German gaming outlet Playfront, Sony has told distribution partners that "temporary market supply constraints and high demand" will continue to limit retailer's stock of consoles until next year.

First released in November 2024, the PS5 Pro arrived with an upgraded GPU, heightened graphics at 60 fps performance, advanced ray tracing, 2TB of memory and AI-driven upscaling to deliver sharper images. Despite being nearly two years old, however, supply constraints and soaring demand continue to push the console's cost into the stratosphere, with MSRP prices now $200 above its initial $699.99 asking price.

With store supplies dwindling and limited restocks, opportunists are making a fortune on the resale market, pricing the console hundreds of dollars above its already-elevated market price. At Best Buy, for instance, one reseller priced their PlayStation 5 Pro console at a jaw dropping $1,539.

It won't get any better with the upcoming release of GTA 6. Set to launch on November 19, fans are eager to end the 13 year-drought between installments of the popular franchise. Offering an expansive world and incredible graphics, it's understandable that consumers want to maximize their playing experience by purchasing the latest console. But will consumers be able to get their hands on the PS5 Pro in time for the November launch? And will the game prove worthy of splurging on a new console?