We're in the middle of a PS5 Pro shortage and GTA 6 will only make it worse
More power, improved visuals and no PC release are ramping demand.
Sony has a PS5 Pro problem. As fans clamor for the gaming console ahead of the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the Japanese company will likely struggle to meet global demand until at least 2027. According to an exclusive report by German gaming outlet Playfront, Sony has told distribution partners that "temporary market supply constraints and high demand" will continue to limit retailer's stock of consoles until next year.
First released in November 2024, the PS5 Pro arrived with an upgraded GPU, heightened graphics at 60 fps performance, advanced ray tracing, 2TB of memory and AI-driven upscaling to deliver sharper images. Despite being nearly two years old, however, supply constraints and soaring demand continue to push the console's cost into the stratosphere, with MSRP prices now $200 above its initial $699.99 asking price.
With store supplies dwindling and limited restocks, opportunists are making a fortune on the resale market, pricing the console hundreds of dollars above its already-elevated market price. At Best Buy, for instance, one reseller priced their PlayStation 5 Pro console at a jaw dropping $1,539.
It won't get any better with the upcoming release of GTA 6. Set to launch on November 19, fans are eager to end the 13 year-drought between installments of the popular franchise. Offering an expansive world and incredible graphics, it's understandable that consumers want to maximize their playing experience by purchasing the latest console. But will consumers be able to get their hands on the PS5 Pro in time for the November launch? And will the game prove worthy of splurging on a new console?
Inside the PS5 Pro bottleneck
PlayStation supply chain issues are nothing new. In 2020, global chip shortages constrained Sony's PS5 output for over three years, with customers often waiting months before receiving the latest console. This time around, the AI boom has limited consumer tech manufacturers' access to advanced chips, creating supply bottlenecks and price hikes across the industry. And although companies have invested more than $770 billion over the past half decade in American semiconductor production alone, it may take years before supplies rebound given current demand.
To Sony's credit, the PlayStation 5 Pro isn't the only piece of hardware suffering supply constraints. According to a report by The Economist, laptop prices have increased by 20 percent this year, as companies like Apple and Microsoft raise prices to offset component development costs and AI hardware investments. In South Korea, factory-gate prices for DRAM and flash memory have skyrocketed by 445 percent and 244 percent, respectively, due in large part to AI-driven scarcity.
In the meantime, Sony may have to get creative in how it delivers the high-end console to its customers. In Japan, for instance, Sony has instituted a lottery system for gamers looking to snag its most advanced console, adding conditions like minimum gaming times to weed out opportunists looking to make a quick buck on the resale market. If supplies continue to lag behind demand, such precautions may become a necessity.
Do you need a PS5 Pro for GTA 6?
It is easy to see why gamers are rushing for new consoles. Extended previews of Rockstar's upcoming megahit showcased a phantasmagoria of gritty realism, with hyper-realistic visuals and the franchise's most expansive gameplay yet.
Following the gameplay trailers and deep dives, gamers scurried to snag their new consoles in hopes of maximizing the game's anticipated visuals and improved performance. Much like IMAX productions grip moviegoers, the Pro will likely squeeze the most out of the Rockstar's hotly-anticipated title. With no PC port release date in sight, consumers are somewhat forced to grab the most advanced PlayStation console.
Ironically, it's unclear whether GTA 6 will be capable of maximizing the PS5 Pro's most advanced features. Although marketed as PS5 Pro Enhanced, a label PlayStation uses for games with "improved visuals and performance," neither Sony or Rockstar have stated how the game will be meaningfully different on the console. For example, earlier this summer, rumors circulated that the game would support 60 fps on the PS5 Pro. However, experts remain skeptical, as Rockstar executives continue to state that the game would run on 30 fps on both consoles. For what it's worth, footage from Rockstar's official previews of the game have been played on a PlayStation 5 at 30 fps.
Some skeptics maintain that Grand Theft Auto 6 likely won't be able to maintain high framerates on the PS5 Pro due to its scale. The PS5 Pro's 10 percent CPU gains may help the game better render crowds and traffic, but likely won't increase its performance in other areas.
More than likely, gamers will still benefit from the PS5 Pro's enhanced visual effects. One example may be the PS5 Pro's leaps in ray tracing, which produce more realistic light and reflections. However, with Sony bringing the PS5 Pro's QSSR AI upscaling to its base model, the gap between the two consoles may be quite narrow.