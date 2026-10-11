Apple Home's new AI summaries for security cameras cost more than you'd think

With the release of iOS 27, Apple is deploying its much-anticipated Siri AI suite of features across its software ecosystem. One noteworthy change is coming to Apple HomeKit, as the Cupertino company injects Apple Intelligence into its home security camera system.

The upgrade launches Apple's video summary feature, where you can generate descriptions of videos caught on your home security system. The feature groups together related clips across multiple cameras for a comprehensive picture of a specific event, allowing you to easily review events that occur at your home. For instance, Apple's press release announcing the feature shows a man identified as Robert arriving at a home with a fruit bowl of fruit, an example showcasing how HomeKit's Apple Intelligence and Face Recognition software work together to generate these summaries. You can also search these recordings using natural language queries, as well as group similar videos together to reduce notifications. And while your willingness to invite yet another AI algorithm into your life may vary, it's no doubt that the new feature is another sign of AI's continued push into modern smart homes.

Notably, the feature won't be available to all Apple HomeKit users. As it stands, you must have at least a 2nd generation HomePod, HomePod Mini or Apple TV 4K running Apple's latest operating system. You also need to use an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, nominally the iPhone 15 Pro or later. But the biggest barrier is likely the price of the program's cloud storage, which could cost you up to $60 per month, depending on your number of cameras. For a list of compatible cameras, visit Apple's Smart Home Accessory website.