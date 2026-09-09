What are the major changes coming to Apple HomeKit in iOS 27?

Perhaps the most notable change this year is deeper integration with Apple Intelligence. HomeKit has never really taken advantage of AI features until now, but that changes with iOS 27. The Home app can now summarize important notifications, such as when someone was seen at your door or when smoke is detected. This is especially useful for people who have multiple cameras and smart doorbells at home, as it should prevent you having your lock screen flooded with Home app notifications.

Speaking of cameras, they can now use AI to better detect faces or animals. Not only that, but the Home app combines footage from multiple cameras to show you the same event from a different angle. Say someone is moving around your house: the app will show you a sequence of footage of that person in every room equipped with a camera.

The videos also come with a short AI-generated description, so you don't have to spend minutes watching the whole clip to find out what happened. You can even search for events captured by your cameras, plus videos are now recorded in 4K.

Apple

Apple TV owners have another reason to update to iOS 27, as the Home app can now update the software on all your Apple TVs at once. Plus, the app's reliability has been improved overall, which is always appreciated.