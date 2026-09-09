What are the major changes coming to Apple HomeKit in iOS 27?
The Home app is getting some great AI upgrades, along with other cool tweaks.
iOS 27 is focused on features like Siri AI, along with making overall improvements. But there's much more to this update, especially for those with HomeKit accessories. No, Apple isn't bringing the revamped Siri to the HomePod just yet — though that might happen soon. Instead, HomeKit and the Home app are getting some great new features.
Apple Intelligence is being further integrated into the Home app for smarter notifications. Plus, security camera footage will be much clearer now with 4K support. These features on their own may not seem like a big deal, but they definitely make the HomeKit experience better.
HomeKit now integrates with Apple Intelligence
Perhaps the most notable change this year is deeper integration with Apple Intelligence. HomeKit has never really taken advantage of AI features until now, but that changes with iOS 27. The Home app can now summarize important notifications, such as when someone was seen at your door or when smoke is detected. This is especially useful for people who have multiple cameras and smart doorbells at home, as it should prevent you having your lock screen flooded with Home app notifications.
Speaking of cameras, they can now use AI to better detect faces or animals. Not only that, but the Home app combines footage from multiple cameras to show you the same event from a different angle. Say someone is moving around your house: the app will show you a sequence of footage of that person in every room equipped with a camera.
The videos also come with a short AI-generated description, so you don't have to spend minutes watching the whole clip to find out what happened. You can even search for events captured by your cameras, plus videos are now recorded in 4K.
Apple TV owners have another reason to update to iOS 27, as the Home app can now update the software on all your Apple TVs at once. Plus, the app's reliability has been improved overall, which is always appreciated.
New home accessories from Apple are coming soon
Some new releases haven't been officially announced, but are likely coming soon. These are related to upcoming hardware, such as the rumored HomePad. If the rumors are true — and they probably are, based on internal code leaked by Apple itself — there are many new home accessories underway.
This includes a new generation of the HomePod mini, as well as a new product called the "HomePad." As you might have guessed, this product is expected to combine the HomePod and the iPad into a single device. This would make it akin to Apple's take on an Amazon Echo Show. It appears that this HomePad will have its own "Faces" gallery, just like an Apple Watch. The company has also been working on a tabletop robot, but this one probably won't be ready for a while.
As for the features mentioned earlier, they're all part of iOS 27. If you really want to try out the latest features ahead of time, you can always sign up for the Apple Beta Program. But since betas can be unstable, you should only install them on a spare device in case something goes wrong.