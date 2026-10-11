Is 3D printing safe to do in your bedroom or home office?

A printer can alter the air in a room without smoke being visible. According to the EPA, filament printers emit ultrafine particles that can reach deep into the respiratory system, as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Some of those gases can be harmful when inhaled.

PLA is usually recommended as a safer option, and it can produce fewer particles than ABS. ABS was found to emit more particles than conventional PLA in a 2026 test of 17 commercial filaments, with emissions differing between brands. The picture can also change due to nozzle temperature and additives. While switching to PLA helps, it's not a get-out-of-jail-free card to spend all day by a running machine.

Human airway cells have also been exposed to emissions from PLA and ABS printers, and changes associated with inflammation and cellular stress have been observed. The tests were conducted in a laboratory, however. They did not determine what long-term exposure at home does to people, nor did they establish a safe level of exposure for a bedroom.

There are other issues with resin printers (those that use liquid resin instead of filament). The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) warns that uncured resin may lead to skin reactions or asthma. Additional exposure risks may occur during washing and curing of prints, particularly with the use of solvents.