How is Microsoft's Magnetic Connect different from Apple's MagSafe for MacBooks?

The major difference is that whereas MagSafe is a proprietary port — in the unfortunate tradition of other Apple formats, like Lightning — Magnetic Connect really isn't. It's just a Power Delivery-equipped USB-C port paired with a custom magnetic charging cable. The cable's connector aligns with the port automatically and uses a special funnel-shaped tip to slide in smoothly. No jokes, please.

Why does this matter? As Microsoft notes, it means that the port can be used for other functions when you're not charging. You can hook up an external monitor, a keyboard, your smartphone or any other peripheral you can think of. Laptops tend to have very few ports to begin with, so it's a welcome change to get a magnetic power hookup without sacrificing valuable real estate. Beyond Magnetic Connect, the Surface Laptop Ultra has two additional USB-C ports, plus HDMI, USB-A, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Significantly, Microsoft seems open to the idea of other companies adopting the technology. At the event, it said that it's hoping to lead the ecosystem, even if it didn't explicitly mention anything about licensing Magnetic Connect to other manufacturers. Doing that would likely be beneficial, since while Surface devices would no longer be special, owners would also have access to a wider variety of accessories that they could use interchangeably. Presumably, no one's buying the Ultra just for its charging options.

One big problem with MagSafe, in fact, is that while third-party cables are available, those are unlicensed. The only sanctioned and fully reliable ones come from Apple, which charges $49 apiece. Since Magnetic Connect is just a combination of USB-C and magnets, even knockoff products are likely to function just fine.