What you can do when your Ethernet cable gets stuck

The reason caution is called for is because the connector is usually made of light plastic and designed to "lock" into a port with the help of a protruding tab. If you pull without thinking, this tab can break, leaving behind debris and preventing the cable from locking in again. There's also a risk of damaging data or power pins. In an extreme scenario, the tab may stay put while the cable's raw wiring strips away.

If an Ethernet cable refuses to budge, your first move (after turning off your device) should be to hold down the tab, then try carefully bending the connector up and down (or vice versa) as you pull. This should hopefully clear the cable from its moorings. If this doesn't work, you may want to try pressing the connector further in before pulling, while continuing to hold down the tab. Either way, keep holding onto the frame of the device your cable is plugged into, since this provides stability and resistance.

What can you do if the cable remains stuck? You might try using a tool like a flathead screwdriver or the tip of a pen to keep the tab as depressed as possible. Exercise caution here, though. While there shouldn't be any damageable pins near the tab, you could accidentally scrape the pins at the bottom if you successfully pull the cable out.

Avoid using pliers. These may help if nothing else is doing the trick, but the amount of pressure needed to clamp and pull risks breaking the connector, which, as we mentioned, is typically made out of light plastic. One half of the pliers will also be dangerously close to those data and power pins.