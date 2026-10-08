Everything Amazon has announced so far in October 2026

Amazon is transitioning away from Fire tablets to a new, more premium lineup of devices. Alexa tablets will be available in the US, Mexico and Canada on October 14 and five days later in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. They come in three sizes, the two smallest of which are primarily for entertainment purposes.

The Alexa Tablet 8 (which starts at $230) has a 8.7-inch display, an 8-core CPU, 2-core GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It's 0.3 inches thick and weighs 16.4 ounces, so it's the most portable of the bunch. Amazon says it offers up to 14 hours of video playback and 19 hours of Kindle reading (more on that shortly) on a charge.

Next up, we have the Alexa Tablet 11, which boasts a 2.5K, 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 cinematic aspect ratio. Along with an 8-core CPU and 2-core CPU, it has a fifth-gen MDLA NPU to support on-device AI processing. The tablet also has 8GB of RAM, the same storage options as its smaller sibling and dual Dolby Atmos speakers. The battery will deliver up to 15 hours of video playback, Amazon claims. This tablet starts at $330.

Amazon

Then there's the flagship model, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, which costs $500. Amazon says it's the most powerful model yet, with "three times faster processing and nine times faster graphics" than any of its previous tablets. The 12-inch, 280 PPI display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The tablet has an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8th-gen MDLA NPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Battery life tops out at 16 hours for video playback and 20 hours for Kindle usage, Amazon says. As with the Alexa Tablet 11, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro has a fingerprint sensor.

There's an anti-glare option that's said to preserve detail and color accuracy. It's called Nanomatte and if you want that on your tablet, that'll run you $50 extra.

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is designed more for productivity. To that end, there are accessories such as the $90 Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and the $150 Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard, which connects to the device magnetically.

All of the tablets have Alexa+ baked in, of course. You can opt in to a feature that allows you to ask the assistant about whatever is displayed on your screen. Amazon designed the Kindle experience (the Kindle app is installed by default) to be distraction free with reduced blue light. The Nanomatte display is said to give ebooks a paper-like feel, and you can add notes to books using the Pro Pen.

Amazon

There are also Kids versions of the Alexa Tablet 8 and Alexa Tablet 11. Like the other Alexa tablets, these have an aluminum design but come with a "kid-proof case" to help protect them. These versions also come with one year of Amazon Kids+ access.

As expected, Amazon has bid adieu to Fire OS. Alexa tablets run on Android 16 with a custom layer on top. As such, they offer direct access to the Google Play Store. As someone who had to jump through hoops to access apps outside of the limited selection that Amazon itself offered on Fire tablets, that's a very welcome change. Unfortunately, though, it appears that Alexa tablets do not have a microSD card slot you can use to expand the storage.