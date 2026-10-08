Everything Amazon has announced so far in October 2026
Every week, the company has been introducing new devices and products. So here's a nifty roundup.
Rather than hold a standard fall hardware event, Amazon has been announcing new products piecemeal over the last several weeks. It's a savvy move on the company's part to help keep its devices in consumers' minds instead of revealing a ton of stuff all at once that people may quickly forget about. Remember that microwave it once made?
It seems the company's chief of Alexa and devices Panos Panay might agree. He said to us at a meeting this week that "last year was a fine moment, but it turns out only two products really got any attention and everything else was just there." He also felt that the teams behind the overlooked products didn't get to take the pride that they, he felt, deserved.
Well, we're here to help you keep up with all the things the company has announced in recent weeks (and will keep updating this piece with any other relevant news). For a start, Amazon unveiled today a new lineup of tablets that actually won't force you to resort to a workaround to access the Google Play Store. The latest batch of Kindles is here too, along with fresh Ring smart home gear and an updated Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon has also teased that there are more Alexa-branded devices on the way.
Here's a breakdown of the new devices Amazon has announced so far in October.
Alexa tablets
Amazon is transitioning away from Fire tablets to a new, more premium lineup of devices. Alexa tablets will be available in the US, Mexico and Canada on October 14 and five days later in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. They come in three sizes, the two smallest of which are primarily for entertainment purposes.
The Alexa Tablet 8 (which starts at $230) has a 8.7-inch display, an 8-core CPU, 2-core GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It's 0.3 inches thick and weighs 16.4 ounces, so it's the most portable of the bunch. Amazon says it offers up to 14 hours of video playback and 19 hours of Kindle reading (more on that shortly) on a charge.
Next up, we have the Alexa Tablet 11, which boasts a 2.5K, 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 cinematic aspect ratio. Along with an 8-core CPU and 2-core CPU, it has a fifth-gen MDLA NPU to support on-device AI processing. The tablet also has 8GB of RAM, the same storage options as its smaller sibling and dual Dolby Atmos speakers. The battery will deliver up to 15 hours of video playback, Amazon claims. This tablet starts at $330.
Then there's the flagship model, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, which costs $500. Amazon says it's the most powerful model yet, with "three times faster processing and nine times faster graphics" than any of its previous tablets. The 12-inch, 280 PPI display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The tablet has an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8th-gen MDLA NPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Battery life tops out at 16 hours for video playback and 20 hours for Kindle usage, Amazon says. As with the Alexa Tablet 11, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro has a fingerprint sensor.
There's an anti-glare option that's said to preserve detail and color accuracy. It's called Nanomatte and if you want that on your tablet, that'll run you $50 extra.
The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is designed more for productivity. To that end, there are accessories such as the $90 Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and the $150 Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard, which connects to the device magnetically.
All of the tablets have Alexa+ baked in, of course. You can opt in to a feature that allows you to ask the assistant about whatever is displayed on your screen. Amazon designed the Kindle experience (the Kindle app is installed by default) to be distraction free with reduced blue light. The Nanomatte display is said to give ebooks a paper-like feel, and you can add notes to books using the Pro Pen.
There are also Kids versions of the Alexa Tablet 8 and Alexa Tablet 11. Like the other Alexa tablets, these have an aluminum design but come with a "kid-proof case" to help protect them. These versions also come with one year of Amazon Kids+ access.
As expected, Amazon has bid adieu to Fire OS. Alexa tablets run on Android 16 with a custom layer on top. As such, they offer direct access to the Google Play Store. As someone who had to jump through hoops to access apps outside of the limited selection that Amazon itself offered on Fire tablets, that's a very welcome change. Unfortunately, though, it appears that Alexa tablets do not have a microSD card slot you can use to expand the storage.
Kindles
Amazon has new dedicated reading devices as well. The latest standard Kindle starts at $150 and it costs an extra $20 to remove the lockscreen ads.
The six-inch model is a millimeter thinner than the previous model at 6.8mm and it weighs five ounces. The screen is flush with the casing, which is available in a fetching purple called Ube as well as Graphite. Amazon says the new entry-level Kindle is 30 percent faster at opening books than the previous model and that it can run for six weeks on a charge.
A variant with an aluminum casing and double the storage (32GB) will run you $190. This comes in Alpine Sky and Seaglass Green color options.
The latest Kindle Paperwhite has a seven-inch display, 16GB of storage, an adjustable warm light and what Amazon says is the highest contrast ratio on any Paperwhite to date. It's thinner and lighter than the previous model too. It costs $200, or $220 if you don't want lockscreen ads.
Then there's the latest Paperwhite Signature Edition, which costs $250 and has no lockscreen ads, an aluminum back, 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting light and the option to double tap to turn pages. While the standard Paperwhite is only available in Graphite (also an option here), you can snag a Signature Edition in Seaglass Green.
As for the updated Kindle Colorsoft, that has improved clarity and edge-to-edge color on the seven-inch display, Amazon says. Again, it's thinner and lighter than the previous model and there are no ads. The standard model with 16GB of storage is $290. The Colorsoft Signature Edition has an aluminum design, a Fig color option, 32GB of storage, an auto-adjusting front light and a double-tap-to-turn-pages feature. That'll run you $320. Both Colorsoft variants run for up to eight weeks on a charge, according to Amazon.
Kids versions of the ereaders are available too. They have kid-friendly covers and a year of access to Kids+.
Ring smart door lock and camera updates
Ring recently unveiled its first smart door lock. In case the battery runs out, it includes a hand crank that you can use to supply enough power to run the device for long enough for you to unlock the door and get inside. That's a smart thing to include in the Ring Smart Lock, which features a fingerprint reader and keypad. You can also use Alexa to lock or unlock the door. The Ring Smart Lock will be available early next year for $249.
In addition, Ring has updated several of its cameras. The Outdoor Cam 4K Plus, Spotlight Cam 4K Plus, Floodlight Cam 4K Plus and Indoor Cam 4K support Retinal 4K video capture. A new Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam 2K can rotate 360 degrees and tilt 175 degrees to automatically follow anything it detects to be moving.
Fire TV Stick 4K
OK, Amazon announced this one in September, but isn't September 30 basically October? The company claims the new Fire TV Stick 4K is zippier than previous models. It says the device "turns on faster, apps launch over 35 percent faster, and content starts playing nearly 20 percent faster" than its predecessor and suggests it's faster than an unnamed rival dongle as well as some 4K smart TVs at playing content.
This $60 Fire TV Stick 4K (Amazon wisely ditched the Select and Plus variants for this gen) is slimmer than earlier models and it can run on power from your TV's USB port. It has a 4-core processor, 8GB of storage, Alexa+ support and Wi-Fi 6. The company also redesigned the Fire TV remote.