How long can you expect an Amazon Kindle to last?

In many cases, Amazon goes beyond its four-year commitment for keeping Kindles updated, as evidenced by the Kindle Updates page. The 2024 Kindle Paperwhite and first-gen Kindle Colorsoft, for instance, are both slated to receive security updates through the end of 2030. That's roughly six years of guaranteed coverage from launch.

However, Kindles often outlast their official support windows by quite a bit. My 2013 Kindle Paperwhite is still in great working order, even though support ended back in 2019. The battery lasts just fine, and I run file transfers the old way via email.

Practically, using a Kindle that doesn't get security patches, while not ideal, is not as serious as doing so on a laptop or phone. Given that they aren't full of personal data, it's not worth attackers' time to break into Kindles; most security patches are focused on removing jailbreak exploits. If you're concerned, you can keep the device offline and transfer DRM-free books to it via USB.

Sometimes, there's a full loss of support, like when Amazon cut off older Kindles earlier this year. Models that released as late as 2012, including the first Kindle that launched in 2007, are no longer able to download, purchase or borrow new books. They can continue reading the ones already on the device, though.

Aside from a direct cutoff like this, for owners of old Kindle models, the most important factor is battery capacity. Out of the box, assuming you read for half an hour per day, Kindles last for anywhere between six and twelve weeks on a single charge. That means battery can last for months if you're in a reading slump and shove it in a drawer, or way less if you're devouring a book a week.