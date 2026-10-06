Kindle Click vs Kobo Remote: How much of a difference is there?

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Page-turning remotes used to be a niche workaround, something readers cobbled together with third-party clip-on gadgets that tapped the screen on their behalf. Life has changed quite a bit over the past year, as the biggest names in ereaders rolled out official solutions. Rakuten's Kobo got there first with the Kobo Remote and last week, more than a year later, Amazon has introduced the Kindle Click.

Both accessories solve the same basic problem, namely the inconvenience of reaching over to tap your ereader every time you want to turn the page. It can be mildly annoying to do that when you're under the covers with your device mounted to a stand or propped up on the treadmill while you're getting your workout in. A small wireless remote lets you keep your hands wherever they're most comfortable while still reading your story.

On the surface, the Kindle Click and Kobo Remote look like they're solving the same problem in nearly identical ways. Both connect over Bluetooth, both skip the need to physically touch the screen and both come with an optional wrist lanyard. A closer look at pricing, design, battery setup and compatibility reveals some real differences that might matter depending on which ecosystem you're in and what you value in a reading accessory.