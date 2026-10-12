The tech behind your car's adaptive cruise control

Somewhere in the world right now, a car that nobody's feet are actively in control of has noticed the truck ahead of it is slowing, and eased off by itself. That's adaptive cruise control. For most of the last three decades, it's a technology that has fundamentally come down to a hidden radar in the car's nose, joined over the last decade or so by a camera behind the rearview mirror.

How it works in a Honda is a pretty typical example: A millimeter-wave radar and a camera measure the gap to the vehicle in front, and how quickly that gap is closing. Meanwhile, the car works the pedals to hold whichever of four following distances you've configured the car to maintain.

But since its introduction in the late '90s, adaptive cruise control has come a long way in terms of the software wrapped around it. Ford's BlueCruise, for example, can slow your car ahead of a bend using map data, while Hyundai's Smart Cruise Control studies how you drive so it can copy you.