Why you shouldn't leave an extension cord plugged in all the time
Your wall outlet may handle the load, but that doesn't mean the extension cord will.
Extension cords are amazing at making temporary solutions permanent. You connect a laptop charger because the outlet is in an inconvenient location and you hide the cord behind your desk and six months later it's as if it's part of the furniture.
That's where the trouble begins. Extension cords are not permanent wiring additions and can become damaged over time if used continuously, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI). When you're done, unplugging one is a good opportunity to observe cracked insulation, loose connections or a plug that is getting hotter than you would prefer.
To be clear, an empty extension cord doesn't inevitably start cooking itself simply because its plug is still in the wall. The question is, what happens when that cord becomes a part of your daily routine? It can be trapped behind furniture, damaged (especially in the event of lightning) or simply asked to power something much more demanding than the phone charger it was originally being used for.
The electrical code doesn't treat extension cords as permanent wiring
The National Electrical Code (NEC) has a pretty clear definition of the difference. According to Section 400.12, flexible cords and cord sets should not replace a structure's fixed wiring. It also prohibits running them through holes in walls, floors and ceilings, through doorways or windows, or anywhere they are likely to be physically damaged. The specific version and amendments of the NEC that are in effect may differ from location to location.
There are also a few time limits referred to in extension cord tips, but they can be confusing. The NEC's temporary-installation rules have a 90-day limit for holiday decorative lighting and similar purposes. That doesn't mean every extension cord in the U.S. becomes prohibited on day 91. A separate rule of thumb from workplace safety organization MEMIC is that if equipment has been powered by an extension cord for over 30 days, it's time to consider a permanent solution.
For a home office, that might mean adding an outlet where it's needed, rather than an extension cord that will live behind your desk for the next five years. ESFI also recommends against covering cords because doing so can prevent heat from escaping, which can lead to overheating.
The cord has its own limit, too
Your circuit breaker is not a universal guardian angel for all things plugged into the wall. Extension cords are available in various wire gauges, lengths and current ratings and the cord must be able to support whatever you are plugging into it.
This is important because a laptop charger and a space heater place very different loads on a cord. Extension cords can overheat and cause fires, so the U.S. Fire Administration recommends that major appliances be plugged directly into wall outlets. Its guidance for portable heaters is even easier: Never use an extension cord or power strip. Plugging a power strip into a smart plug can create a separate overload risk, too.
Cord daisy-chaining isn't a neat trick, either. ESFI also recommends against daisy-chaining extension cords, and placing one under a rug or running it through a doorway creates another opportunity for heat buildup or damage.
These failures aren't purely theoretical. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue attributed a July 2026 house fire in Virginia to the electrical failure of an extension cord. Five occupants were displaced. The release didn't specify what was plugged into the cord or how long it had been in use, so the incident does not indicate that leaving a cord unused and plugged in was the cause.
The practical rule is less dramatic: Check the cord's rating, replace damaged cords and unplug temporary setups when you're finished with them. ESFI lists 25- to 50-foot 16-gauge cords for 1 to 13 amps, 14-gauge cords for 14 to 15 amps and 12- or 10-gauge cords for 16 to 20 amps.