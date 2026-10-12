What happens to Google and Apple accounts when the owner dies?

The short answer is that nothing will happen to your Google account after death if you haven't planned for it, but the company is making it easier to manage legacy options. In 2013, Google launched an Inactive Account Manager tool, which allows users to specify what should be done with their account in the event that it becomes inactive for an extended period of time.

Through this program, users can request to have data deleted after three, six, or 12 months of inactivity. They can also elect to have their data (including messages, contacts, YouTube channels and more) forwarded to up to 10 trusted contacts. "We hope that this new feature will enable you to plan your digital afterlife in a way that protects your privacy and security," Google product manager Andreas Tuerk wrote in the blog post announcing the new tool.

If you do not set up an Inactive Account Manager, Google may simply delete your inactive account, which its system prompts after a minimum of two years without activity. Google detects activity through sign-ins, usage of the Gmail app and other actions using any Google products. In circumstances in which a user did not set up Inactive Account Manager, family members can reach out directly to Google to request that their deceased relative's account be deactivated before the standard two years of inactivity, though they will not be provided with any data from the account.