Forza Horizon 6 is coming to PS5 on January 26

PlayStation 5 owners will be able to join the Forza Horizon 6 festival early next year, as the racing game will land on that console on January 26. Xbox-owned developer Playground Games initially said it would hit PS5 this year, but it'll arrive a few weeks after that window — perhaps to give it some breathing room from Grand Theft Auto 6.

As is the case on Xbox and PC, Playground will offer PS5 players a Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 6, which includes up to five days of early access. A trailer notes that the game's first expansion will arrive alongside the PS5 version. Those with the Premium Edition (which you can upgrade to from the standard version) will have access to the expansion. Otherwise, you can buy it separately.

Forza Horizon 6 debuted on Xbox and PC in May and it's a pretty great game. Playground took the formula it honed so well in Forza Horizon 5 and adapted that to a different and long-awaited setting in Japan.

The studio is bringing Forza Horizon 6 to PS5 a month or so before its next game, Fable, arrives. That'll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5 on February 23. However, Xbox's current leadership has signaled a change in exclusivity strategy, so Fable might be one of the last Xbox games that hits PlayStation (at least outside of Call of Duty and perhaps StarCraft).