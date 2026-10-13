What is the difference between a rearview and a backup camera?

A backup camera is positioned on the back of your vehicle and offers a live video feed directly to your dashboard of what is behind you. It is only activated when your car shifts into reverse and is meant to help with maneuvering into tight parking spaces and preventing accidents, including backing into poles and other obstacles or tragic incidents involving pets or children. The display often includes guidance lines and sensors that beep when you get too close to a potential obstacle. Typically, these cameras use a wide-angle lens that offers a 150- or 180-degree view of the immediate surrounding area.

How do you know which cars come already equipped with backup cameras? Well, if it is a model from 2018 or later, it is required to have one. That's because, in the interest of promoting road safety, in May 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a federal mandate in response to years of advocacy surrounding back-over accidents involving children and the elderly. A similar law was passed in the European Union that took effect in 2022. But these requirements only apply to backup cameras.

Rearview cameras, on the other hand, are not automatically included in new vehicles. Rather than activating exclusively for backing up, these devices offer a continuous feed at all times of the traffic behind your car. Unlike backup cameras, rearview cameras typically use a narrower lens that replicates standard vision rather than a fisheye lens for wider visibility. These cameras are included in some models automatically but can also be purchased and installed manually.