Is AppleCare actually worth it for the Apple Watch SE?

If you're in a trade, work in construction, play sports or regularly wear your watch in other situations that could cause substantial damage to it, it's much easier to justify coverage. If you're an adrenaline minimalist and the most dangerous part of your day is a run to the convenience store, not so much. Just remember that coverage is protection against a potential expense and far from a guarantee that you'll save money over the long term.

If you can comfortably replace the watch and prefer to set aside the cash, AppleCare+ is not essential. At Apple's current annual rate, three years of premiums come just under $90. If you add a single accidental damage claim, you're at $159. With one theft or loss claim, you've spent $209. Either way, it's a significant portion of the Apple Watch SE's $249 starting cost. And depending on how far into the device's life the damage happens, you might prefer to put the cash toward the next generation instead of repairing an older unit.

Getting a new battery is another reason for potential coverage, but only if you plan on owning and using the same Apple Watch for years. It's basically pointless if you upgrade annually or every two years, as the battery isn't likely to degrade that quickly. If the device is sitting above 80 percent health when you decide to replace the watch's battery, it's not covered.

It's also worth having non-AppleCare repair prices in mind. For the GPS model of the Apple Watch SE 3, you'll pay $99 for battery service and $199 for other damage (there's no theft option without coverage). If you have the cellular model, the damage repair jumps to $229. Your tolerance for these prices affects AppleCare's value.