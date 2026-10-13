Is AppleCare actually worth it for the Apple Watch SE?
The affordable coverage is worth a look, but it isn’t for everyone.
AppleCare+ is relatively inexpensive for the Apple Watch SE 3: $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year for the Theft and Loss plan. That's much less than the average streaming subscription. The plan includes unlimited accidental damage incidents, along with battery service and up to two theft or loss claims per year.
But AppleCare+ is not a complete coverage option because there are stipulations and additional costs. Whether it's worth the cost depends on your typical day-to-day. There's a big difference between wearing an Apple Watch while working from home and welding for a living. Service for accidental damage to the SE 3 will still cost you $69 per incident, and a theft or loss replacement comes with a $119 deductible. There's no additional charge for battery service, but that's only if your battery retains less than 80 percent of its original capacity.
For additional context, an Apple Watch comes with a one-year warranty that covers manufacturer defects, so AppleCare+ is an addition to that standard warranty. For theft or loss, AppleCare+ will only cover you if Find My is enabled when the watch is stolen or lost, and it has to remain enabled throughout the entire claims process.
When AppleCare makes sense, and when to skip it
If you're in a trade, work in construction, play sports or regularly wear your watch in other situations that could cause substantial damage to it, it's much easier to justify coverage. If you're an adrenaline minimalist and the most dangerous part of your day is a run to the convenience store, not so much. Just remember that coverage is protection against a potential expense and far from a guarantee that you'll save money over the long term.
If you can comfortably replace the watch and prefer to set aside the cash, AppleCare+ is not essential. At Apple's current annual rate, three years of premiums come just under $90. If you add a single accidental damage claim, you're at $159. With one theft or loss claim, you've spent $209. Either way, it's a significant portion of the Apple Watch SE's $249 starting cost. And depending on how far into the device's life the damage happens, you might prefer to put the cash toward the next generation instead of repairing an older unit.
Getting a new battery is another reason for potential coverage, but only if you plan on owning and using the same Apple Watch for years. It's basically pointless if you upgrade annually or every two years, as the battery isn't likely to degrade that quickly. If the device is sitting above 80 percent health when you decide to replace the watch's battery, it's not covered.
It's also worth having non-AppleCare repair prices in mind. For the GPS model of the Apple Watch SE 3, you'll pay $99 for battery service and $199 for other damage (there's no theft option without coverage). If you have the cellular model, the damage repair jumps to $229. Your tolerance for these prices affects AppleCare's value.
AppleCare payment plan options
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for a single Apple Watch SE 3 is the lowest-cost option among Apple's current Apple Watch models, at $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year. Coverage renews until canceled, and annual billing costs a little less than the $35.88 total you'll pay if you opt for monthly. At three years, the difference amounts to $107.64 total for monthly payments versus $89.97 for annual payments.
AppleCare One is a potential alternative for those with several Apple devices because it lumps them all into a single payment plan, starting at $19.99 monthly for an individual with up to three devices. Add $5.99 per month for each additional device. If you already have three Apple devices, adding an SE 3 will cost more than its standalone $2.99 per month. This only makes sense if you're already paying for AppleCare One and don't have a higher-cost device to protect.
Finally, AppleCare One Family is the newest option. It costs $49.99 for up to six family members and covers all their eligible devices. New Apple products are automatically added to the plan when purchased.
For the base plan, you'll need to enroll in AppleCare+ within 60 days of buying your watch. With the other two plans, you can usually add any devices that are less than four years old to an active plan, though they'll likely require a check to make sure they're in good condition.