5 clever ways Gemini can automate everyday tasks

Gemini Spark is Google's always-on agent for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, and it keeps working even when your phone and laptop are off. For example, you can have Spark scan your entire week's worth of emails and summarize the most important ones. Not only that, but it can also create a to-do list and automatically add any appointments to your calendar. No need to waste time doing all of this manually. Just make sure to connect it to Gmail, Calendar and Drive first — they're all off by default. It's as simple as going into the settings and flipping a switch on.

And don't worry, because Google says Spark is designed to check with you before taking any major actions, so it won't suddenly delete your important emails and files. One last thing: The availability of certain Gemini features may be limited to specific regions, so it's worth checking that as well.