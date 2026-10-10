A grief-stricken road trip, The Traitors on the go and other new indie games worth checking out

Welcome to our latest roundup of what's going on in the indie game space. As ever, we'll take a peek at new games you can jump into this weekend and others that are a bit further away. First, though, let's look at some highlights from showcases that aired this week along with a few other bits of news.

All of the previous Triple-i Initiative showcases have been solid and the latest one is no different. As well as news of updates for the likes of Windrose and Chained Together, this year's second edition of the showcase revealed that Among Us Story: On Guard (a detective spinoff of the multiplayer phenomenon) will arrive on February 17.

We got word of yet another Strange Scaffold game — the Xcom-esque Gods With Badges — while Lazare's Sacrifice, a narrative deckbuilder that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game designer Damien Monnier contributed to, is coming next year. The showcase also included gameplay from The Talos Principle 3 and looks at dozens of other games.

Playtests and demos for many of the games featured in the showcase are now live. I was particularly jazzed to finally get my hands on Militsioner, six years after it was first revealed. This is an immersive sim in which you're trying to escape from a town. However, there's a giant, near-omniscient cop that strives to keep you in line ahead of a trial over a crime you seemingly did not commit.

The demo is fascinating. It's deeply strange and surprisingly funny. There's so much to explore and play around with in this dense environment as you learn more about this bizarre world. One minute, I'm instructed to make the cop depressed. The next, I'm on an impromptu date with a woman who's already drunk.

I've been trying to figure out how to win over or distract the Colossal Policeman so I can get out of dodge, but the cleverly designed game thwarts me at almost every turn. The demo left me yearning for the full game, which is set to arrive next year.

The Out of Bounds and Convergence Games showcases returned this week too. The former ran for about 45 minutes and it featured 16 "hidden, fresh and bold games." Those included bingo-inspired roguelike Bingone, Draftula (a roguelike castle builder that draws from Tetris; demo available on Steam) and the charming-looking puzzler Haunted Cleaner.

As for the Convergence showcase, that stream ran for over two hours. I haven't had a chance to watch it yet, I have to admit, so consider this more of an FYI that it took place and it might be worth a peek. However, I did learn it included an announcement of the new release date for Kick, a game I've been looking forward to after enjoying the demo. It'll arrive on November 3.

The latest edition of LudoNarraCon also kicked off this week. This shines a spotlight on 50 narrative-driven games that are either available now or have a demo on Steam for you to try. There are lots of compelling titles in the mix, including the brilliant Titanium Court and others I've been meaning to get to, like Wax Heads, Perfect Tides: Station to Station and Cairn. An accompanying sale that runs until October 15 includes discounts on more than 150 games.

I have two more quick notes to share. Playdate Season 3 started this week and I can't wait to dive into the first games from that. Also, the single-player campaign of Star Wars: Galactic Racer — perhaps my game of the year so far — is available to play on Amazon Luna at no extra cost for Prime subscribers. I would recommend giving it a go!