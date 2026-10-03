Photography adventures, chaotic sheepherding and other new indie games worth checking out

Welcome to our latest roundup of what's going on in the indie game space. As always, we're serving up some new games you can hop into this weekend, as well as some that are coming your way in the months ahead. First, though, a look at a terrific game you'll be able to play in just a few days.

It's a little strange to think of Star Wars: Galactic Racer as an indie title* given that it's based on one of the best-known entertainment properties on the planet. Still, publisher Secret Mode broke off from Sumo Group last year and developer Fuse Games is a new studio that includes former Burnout and Need for Speed developers.

The DNA of those franchises is all over this thrilling racing game. Fuse made smart use of the roguelite structure to avoid making the races too repetitive despite the game's limited scope — my only real complaint is that there aren't enough tracks and planets as it stands. Crash too often or fail to stay ahead of the pack in an eliminator race, and that could spell the end of your run.

I've enjoyed my time with Galactic Racer from the outset, though it took me a couple of runs to start properly understanding how to craft an effective build and really get the hang of managing the dual boosting system. Things really started clicking once I unlocked the speeder bike, as its tight cornering abilities fit my playstyle (there are podracers in the game, but those come into the mix later).

There's so much to like here. Fuse wove an effective, fittingly pulpy story into the campaign, which features random encounters with foes and potential allies. Parts of your ship can sustain damage that apply a negative effect that you won't be able to remove until you can get to a mechanic. There are hundreds of possible upgrades, so you'll have plenty of ways to modify your racing machine, which you can enhance with permanent stat upgrades between runs.

Most importantly, the races are an utter joy. From kicking up red minerals on Crait to make it harder for opponents behind you to see, to zooming through the skeletons of much larger ships on Jakku, the course design is spot on. You'll have to manage environmental effects like burning, which makes it harder use your boosts, and acid that temporarily corrupts your abilities. The crashes, of which you'll see many, are spectacular. Best of all, Fuse did a tremendous job of capturing the sense of speed. I don't think I've ever gripped my controller's R2 trigger more snugly.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is out on Steam (Windows), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 6 for $60. It might just be my game of the year so far, and that's before I've even had a chance to check out multiplayer races.

(*I spend a lot of time considering which games can be labeled as "indie" since it's such a nebulous term. The remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that arrived this week fits the bill too!)

There's been a lot of news this week, so I'll quickly note a few items. One of them is that Sifu is coming to iOS and Android on October 12. It's always nice to see good games potentially reach more players by expanding to more platforms.

Coffee Stain held its first Big Break Showcase, which featured several game reveals and updates for existing titles. For instance, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will hit PS5, Switch and Switch 2 on October 7. The first paid expansion for Satisfactory is on the way too. The Core Values DLC will add new biomes, creatures and buildings as it takes players underground.

Elsewhere, I've loved seeing all the incredible garments that Dressmaker players have been sharing. It's been really nice to see that game resonate so well and creative folks making such gorgeous dresses.