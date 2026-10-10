GameStop is hoping PS5 Pro buyers are desperate enough to pay $500 over MSRP

As the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches, gamers are scrambling to maximize gameplay with the most advanced consoles on the market. Advertised as PS5 Pro Enhanced, the game comes as Sony faces a shortage of its popular console. With the AI boom consuming the world's silicon, Sony has struggled to maintain its production cycles, leading to a global shortage of the console that is likely to last well into 2027.

Released in 2024, Sony now prices its advanced console $200 higher than its initial asking price, listing it at a whopping $899.99. However, you may end up paying well above this already inflated price tag if you are looking to snag a new console by the end of the year. As it stands, retailers and resellers alike are taking the laws of supply and demand to heart. GameStop, for instance, currently lists a used PlayStation 5 Pro for an eye-popping $1,399.99, half a grand over its MSRP. Similar markups can be found across the resale market.

Sony has attempted to dampen these markups where it can. In Japan, for instance, the company instituted a lottery system tied to game time minimums, presumably to rein in a reseller market that is quickly getting out of control. However, with no end to the shortage in sight, inflated prices are only likely to persist.