How to check your Ethernet cable's speed

On Windows 11, go to Settings > Network & internet > Ethernet and check the Link speed (Receive/Transmit) field. Another method involves a shortcut that also works on Windows 10: press Windows + R, type ncpa.cpl , right-click your Ethernet adapter and select Status. The negotiated connection rate is displayed in the Speed field.

On a Mac, open System Settings > Network > Ethernet (or your USB Ethernet adapter), then go to Details > Hardware and check the Speed field. Keep the configuration set to Automatic, as manually setting a speed may result in connection issues.

There's a difference between seeing 1 Gbps here and actually downloading at 1 Gbps. The figure describes the connection between your computer and the router or network switch. It doesn't tell you your internet speed or the highest speed the cable can handle. The link-speed reading alone also can't confirm whether the cable is faulty.

While you're looking into this, take a look at the lettering on the jacket of the cable. Markings like Cat5, Cat5e or Cat6 are typically found there, as the connectors are virtually identical and don't tell you much. Both Cat5e and Cat6 support gigabit Ethernet, so Cat6 is more than sufficient for 1,000 Mbps.

The category isn't an absolute speed ceiling either. Older cables can sometimes support very high speeds for short runs, but a successful test doesn't mean they will perform the same way for longer runs.