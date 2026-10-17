Is the Google Fitbit Air waterproof?
No, but you can still swim with it!
As one of the health tech scene's most popular new fitness trackers, Google's Fitbit Air has won people over for its array of insights, lightweight design and affordable, subscription-free pricing.
With its sleek design and 7-day battery life, you'd think you could wear it almost anywhere. But just because you can track your swimming session and break a serious sweat with your Fitbit on doesn't mean it's waterproof.
If you bought a Google Fitbit Air before diving into the specs, keep in mind the device is merely water-resistant. This means you still get solid protection, but it's far from indestructible.
The difference between water-resistant and waterproof has long confounded shoppers. Now, in the era of splash-proof speakers, sweatproof headphones and so on, these labels can be even harder to follow.
So before you wear your Fitbit Air anywhere near water, learn what the terms mean, what your tracker can handle and how to keep it intact.
What's the difference?
Waterproof devices are, as the word suggests, impervious to water, no matter how long you're immersed or how deep you go. Realistically, most wearables don't meet that standard. Even major companies like Apple and Samsung, whose most rugged smartwatches are water-resistant for up to 100 meters, still tend to avoid the suffix.
Plainly put, "waterproof" is a promise most electronics brands would rather not make, as plenty have gotten sued for misleading advertising showing people taking smartphones into swimming pools, for instance.
Conversely, "water-resistant" keeps things honest. The label means that a device can go up against some conditions, like rain, sweat or unexpected drops into puddles, as long as it's only for a limited time.
Overall, the difference matters. In this case, the Fitbit Air's IP68 rating for dust and water resistance means it can handle up to an hour of continuous immersion beyond 1 meter (3.2 feet). Separately, its 5 ATM water resistance rating means it can handle 50 meters (or 150 feet) of submersion.
How to preserve your Fitbit Air
With those ratings, the Fitbit Air should be able to withstand a lap or two in your shallow pool. However, Google advises that users not wear it in hot tubs, saunas or showers, as excessive heat can damage the device. Your bath soap likely will, too.
Water resistance can wane over time, but you can preserve it by avoiding exposure to soaps, perfumes, lotions, insect repellent and high-velocity water. Over time, these can wear down the seals and adhesives that keep moisture out.
And while you're surely not planning on it, avoid dropping the device, as it can warp the frame or loosen seals.
If you've gotten the Fitbit Air wet, you should consider drying the band, for your skin's sake and the device's. In your case, that reduces the risk of bacteria and skin irritation; in the Fitbit's case, it helps keep it clean and intact.