Is the Google Fitbit Air waterproof?

As one of the health tech scene's most popular new fitness trackers, Google's Fitbit Air has won people over for its array of insights, lightweight design and affordable, subscription-free pricing.

With its sleek design and 7-day battery life, you'd think you could wear it almost anywhere. But just because you can track your swimming session and break a serious sweat with your Fitbit on doesn't mean it's waterproof.

If you bought a Google Fitbit Air before diving into the specs, keep in mind the device is merely water-resistant. This means you still get solid protection, but it's far from indestructible.

The difference between water-resistant and waterproof has long confounded shoppers. Now, in the era of splash-proof speakers, sweatproof headphones and so on, these labels can be even harder to follow.

So before you wear your Fitbit Air anywhere near water, learn what the terms mean, what your tracker can handle and how to keep it intact.