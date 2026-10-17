These common charging habits could be degrading your EV battery

The easiest habit to ditch is charging to 100 percent every time. There are plenty of circumstances in which a full charge is unavoidable, say if you're working at a remote job site, or heading out on a cross-country trip. If possible, however, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries should only be fully topped up once per week, while nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) systems should be left around 80 to 90 percent most of the time. You'll need to research what sort of battery your car is equipped with. The good news is that modern EVs and chargers let you set fixed percentage caps, so there's no need to constantly check the state of charging on your phone.

When in doubt, try to keep your car between 20 and 80 percent , as running on fumes (sparks?) is also harmful to longevity. There's a convenience benefit to holding at that 80 percent limit, too — beyond that point, charging is usually throttled dramatically, so there's no point waiting if you're not on a really long trip.

Next, let's talk temperature. You're probably already aware of the need to precondition a battery before charging in the cold, since frigid temperatures make charging inefficient. Worse than that, however, is charging in high heat, meaning temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit (40 Celsius). That can actively accelerate degradation. Avoiding that is a challenge in places like Texas or Arizona, yet some workarounds include early morning or overnight sessions, or simply charging in a garage space. When you return home from a long trip, let your car settle down for a while before plugging in.

Last but hardly least is avoiding Level 3 chargers — or DC fast chargers — unless you're on the road, low on charge and can't afford to wait a few hours, assuming a Level 2 charger is even available. While the long-term degradation caused by Level 3 systems appears to be minor, it's not insignificant. You are after all pumping dozens or hundreds of kilowatts into your battery, and that generates a lot of waste heat. There's only so much an EV can do to keep itself cool.