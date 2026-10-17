This Samsung Galaxy feature can protect you from untrustworthy apps

If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone running One UI 6.0 or later, you may have a built-in security feature called Auto Blocker working in the background without even realizing it. Enabled by default on devices that ship with One UI 6.1.1 or later, it filters out apps, USB commands and messages that could put your device at risk without you even having to lift a finger. For most people, that's a super useful layer of protection in a world where threats are extremely common and can come from apps, a public charging cable or images you get in a text.

But Auto Blocker isn't without its complications, especially for users who like to sideload apps, work with developer tools or install software from outside the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store. Epic Games even filed a lawsuit against Samsung a couple of years ago, arguing that this very feature made downloading third-party apps unnecessarily difficult.

Understanding what Auto Blocker actually does and what it doesn't can help you make a smarter decision about whether to keep it on, turn it off or somewhere in between. Let's see what this feature does, how you can enable or disable it and what's the best thing to do.