This Samsung Galaxy feature can protect you from untrustworthy apps
Samsung's Auto Blocker keeps threats at bay, but it can also get in your way.
If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone running One UI 6.0 or later, you may have a built-in security feature called Auto Blocker working in the background without even realizing it. Enabled by default on devices that ship with One UI 6.1.1 or later, it filters out apps, USB commands and messages that could put your device at risk without you even having to lift a finger. For most people, that's a super useful layer of protection in a world where threats are extremely common and can come from apps, a public charging cable or images you get in a text.
But Auto Blocker isn't without its complications, especially for users who like to sideload apps, work with developer tools or install software from outside the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store. Epic Games even filed a lawsuit against Samsung a couple of years ago, arguing that this very feature made downloading third-party apps unnecessarily difficult.
Understanding what Auto Blocker actually does and what it doesn't can help you make a smarter decision about whether to keep it on, turn it off or somewhere in between. Let's see what this feature does, how you can enable or disable it and what's the best thing to do.
What is Samsung Auto Blocker and what does it do?
Auto Blocker is a built-in security feature available on Galaxy devices using One UI 6 or higher. Its main job is to stop app installation from outside the Google Play Store or Samsung's Galaxy Store, efficiently closing off one of the most common ways malware ends up on a phone. It also takes things a step further and blocks malicious commands sent through a USB cable, which matters if you've ever charged your phone using a public cable. Beyond that, Auto Blocker filters images suspected of containing malicious code in messaging apps like Samsung Messages, Google Messages, Messenger, WhatsApp or Telegram.
For users who want even stronger protections, Samsung offers another mode called "Maximum restrictions," which adds extra safeguards, such as blocking device admin apps and work profiles, disabling 2G network connections, preventing auto-reconnection to unsecured Wi-Fi and stripping location data from shared photos. It's definitely a more aggressive setting, increasing security at the expense of convenience.
How to enable and disable Auto Blocker
Epic Games sued Google and Samsung back in 2024. The feature, they said, combined with existing Play Store and Galaxy Store flows, forced users to take over 20 steps just to download the Epic Games Store. The lawsuit was eventually dropped after Epic reached an agreement with Samsung, but the Auto Blocker stayed on.
If you need to sideload an app or run a developer tool, you can turn Auto Blocker off by going to Settings > Security and privacy > Auto Blocker and tapping the toggle. You'll need to authenticate before switching it off, which is a great feature that can protect you if someone gets their hands on your phone and tries to install some malware. The same path lets you turn it back on.
On phones running One UI 8.5 or later, you can also enable an option that automatically turns Auto Blocker back on 30 minutes after it's disabled. This lets you temporarily disable the protection to install an app without having to remember to reactivate it. You can find this extra toggle by tapping on the Auto Blocker feature in the menu.
Should you keep Auto Blocker enabled?
As you'd expect, Samsung recommends keeping Auto Blocker on, and for most users, that's sound advice. The feature is efficient in guarding against malicious apps, unauthorized USB access and tampered software updates; threats that are easy to overlook until something goes wrong.
The trade-offs are real, though, because Auto Blocker intentionally blocks APK installs from outside the Play Store and Galaxy Store, which affects anyone who relies on open-source apps or sideloaded tools. The most balanced approach is to leave Auto Blocker enabled by default and disable it only when you have a specific reason to install something from outside official app stores. Once you're done, you turn it back on, or, if you're running One UI 8.5 or later, you can have it automatically turn back on after 30 minutes.
If you're an advanced user who sideloads often, the auto re-enable option can feel like a nuisance. Just keep in mind that disabling Auto Blocker removes an additional layer of security. Other protections, including Google Play Protect, can still help guard against malicious apps, but it's important to verify the source of anything you install from outside official app stores. For people who want the opposite approach, Samsung's Maximum restrictions mode adds plenty of extra protections.