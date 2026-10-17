Android Auto can be used outside of your car: Here's how

My old Samsung Galaxy Tab had poor battery life, but still had enough juice to be a Google Home control panel. Then I came across an unusual use for it: Android Auto. Yes, the software intended for car dashboards can be used elsewhere with the right app.

Android Auto runs on your phone and projects a simplified interface for maps, music and messaging onto a compatible car display. If you instead install a third-party receiver app on a tablet, it can act as the "car's screen" without a vehicle in sight. And because your phone does the processing, it's great for an aging tablet that has trouble running apps.

With this, it's possible to repurpose an old Android tablet as an Android Auto display in your car. But the same hack can be used on a desk or kitchen counter, where keeping a screen in view may help prevent you from picking up your phone every five minutes. Just don't mistake it for an official Google Home dashboard mode.