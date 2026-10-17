Don't throw away your old PlayStation — Do this instead

Yes, even your old PlayStation console can still be worth money if you know where to sell it. Selling your old PlayStation is a great way to get cash while getting rid of a console you no longer use, and, for most people, there are three main ways to go about this.

First and probably the most popular is trading in your PlayStation to retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop. This is the most convenient way to sell your PlayStation, but that convenience comes at a cost. For one, you'll get lowball offers, and most big-box retailers only pay out with store credit, which isn't that helpful if you don't plan on shopping there.

The second option is buyback sites like Back Market Trade-in. As the name implies, these companies buy used tech, including PlayStation consoles, for cash, with no listing or haggling involved. The upside is they're convenient, pay actual cash and typically value old PlayStations more than big-box retailers. But there are shipping risks, and you'll have to wait longer to get paid compared to retailer trade-in.

The third option is selling your PlayStation on marketplaces like Swappa and eBay. With this method, you stand to gain more from your old PlayStation compared with buybacks and big-box retailers. But handling a marketplace sale is typically inconvenient, takes longer and is more tasking than you'd encounter selling to a buyback or a big-box retailer.

So, sell on a marketplace if you want the most cash for your old PlayStation, sell to a big-box retailer if you want the most convenient option and sell to a buyback if you want a middle ground. Buyback will get you a better offer than big-box retailers while still being more convenient than selling on a marketplace.