More than Just Storage: 8 Ways To Repurpose Your Old USB Flash Drive

At some point in the past few years, Sonos, the wireless home audio system, stopped allowing users to point their speakers to music folders on their computers and external hard drives. Instead, Sonos users now had to share their music folder over their local network. This didn't mean you couldn't keep your library on the same old hard drive anymore. It simply meant your hard drive was functioning more like a Network Attached Storage (NAS) device, because the library was served over your network. The only downside was your computer had to be on to play your music. Normally, NAS drives don't have to be. But the idea itself sparked a few ideas.

Imagine if you plugged that same old hard drive directly into your router. As long as your family was on the same network, it would now show up on everyone's devices. You could share whatever you wanted this way. Pics, recipes, to-do lists, books, movies — anything really. It would be like your private family cloud. No need to imagine, actually. It's very easy to set up. Here's how.

Plug your external drive into your router's USB port, if you have one. Fire up your browser and open up your router settings. Check that file sharing is on. That's basically it. That drive should now show up on all your local devices like any other network volume or drive. If you're concerned about the steps you can take to improve online safety, as you should be, you can hand-pick the devices on your local area network (LAN) that can access your NAS. LAN, as opposed to WAN, is the network of devices that use your router to communicate with each other, which is important because only people on your network can access your files this way.