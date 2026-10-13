Apple HomePod mini 2 vs. Apple HomePod mini: What do you get for the $50 increase?

The main difference between the HomePod mini 2 and the original, at least from a hardware standpoint, is its processor. The new model's Apple S10 chip replaces the S5 from 2019, which was the same chip found in the Apple Watch Series 5. The S10 is more powerful and enables Siri AI for the first time on a HomePod — though the smarter assistant won't be available at launch. But how it works on the new HomePod mini 2 also depends on which phone you have.

By default, Siri AI on the HomePod can conduct natural conversations and answer general knowledge questions more accurately than its predecessor. Of course, it can also play songs and podcasts just like before, but now you can do so with more natural voice commands. For example, you could ask it to play only the surprise songs from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour — something the old Siri can't do. But here's the catch: to get personalized context, the HomePod mini 2 needs to be paired with an iPhone or iPad with Apple Intelligence. With a compatible device, you'll get even more features with Siri AI, such as responses based on your emails, messages and calendar.

Another subtle but cool new feature is Sound Glow. Just like before, the HomePod mini 2 has a touch-sensitive surface for media controls with glowing lights. But now, the lights will sync with the music playing and react to the bass and treble, using colors from the album artwork. Sound Glow is also another feature that requires pairing the HomePod mini 2 with an iPhone or iPad running Apple Intelligence.

Apple didn't mention any new drivers or significant acoustic improvements, but it claims that the S10 chip enhances what it calls computational audio. For instance, you can now set up a surround sound system using four HomePod mini 2 units or a pair of HomePod mini 2 and another couple of HomePod 2 (the bigger one), all connected to the new Apple TV.