How to fix scaling and app size issues on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The extra screen real estate that comes with the design of a foldable phone can be pretty enticing. Whether you're looking to play games, watch videos or read, a foldable offers more room for your favorite activities. But the expanded space can also complicate how apps adapt to a device that changes the aspect ratio of its screen depending on how it's being used.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its Unpacked event in July. The phone's App Continuity feature lets you switch between the displays without interruption. But now, some owners are running into issues with apps that may not scale correctly to their phone's internal 4:3 display. They're even convening on various forums to discuss potential fixes in order to get the most out of the foldable screen experience. Here's how to fix scaling and app issues on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.