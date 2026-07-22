Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 8 Ultra: Which new foldable is better for you?
Comparing the features of Samsung's two new larger foldables.
Samsung introduced its latest line of foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in London, and this year's series includes a new Ultra variant. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which starts at $2,099.99, is like the step-up to the Z Fold 7 while the Z Fold 8, starting at $1,899.99, marks a new form factor with a shorter and wider footprint that some might prefer.
If you're itching to get your hands on one of these new foldable phones, you now have two models from which to choose (alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 as well). The question is, which one is the right one for you?
Size is the biggest difference
As noted, the shape and size is the biggest difference between these two phones, which otherwise share a lot of the same specs, including a new, more durable Flex Titanium display with a less noticeable crease and better flexibility. The Z Fold 8 measures 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when it's folded and unfolds to 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm. It has a 5.5-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch main inner display.
By comparison, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is taller and slimmer with a 6.5-inch cover display and 8-inch inner main display, so it's larger overall. That makes it similar in size to the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which we consider to be one of the best foldable phones. The Fold 8 Ultra measures 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm when folded and 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.1mm unfolded, so it's thinner overall as well. The Ultra variant is slightly heavier, though, at 215 grams versus the Galaxy Z Fold 8's 201 grams. It should be noted, too, that both screens on the Z Fold 8 Ultra have a higher resolution than their counterparts on the Z Fold 8.
Both phones come in Graphite and Cream, and where they differ here is in colors beyond that. The Galaxy Z Fold 8's additional color options are Lavender and an online-exclusive Pistachio while the Z Fold 8 Ultra's are Violet Shadow and a Green Shadow online exclusive.
Design is the biggest factor that will influence your choice. If you want a bigger overall screen, on both the outside and inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the best option. However, if you found the outer screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be too narrow, you might like the Fold 8's wider external display with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It's also smaller overall, though it might not as easily slide into a pocket.
Battery and cameras
The other major differences between these two phones pertain to the battery and cameras. The Z Fold 8 has a 4,800mAh battery while the Z Fold 8 Ultra has a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery. But both can recharge at 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 wired speeds and at 20W when wirelessly charging.
Neither device has built-in magnets, so you still need a case to attach them to compatible accessories or stands. They're technically "Qi2 ready," like Samsung's other new premium devices.
Both the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Ultra support Wireless PowerShare, allowing you to place a compatible Samsung product, like a charging case for wireless Galaxy Buds, on the back of each phone to recharge them.
As for the cameras, both have a 50MP ultra-wide rear camera as well as a 10MP front "selfie" camera and 10MP cover camera. But the Ultra foldable ups the resolution of the main rear camera to 200MP compared to just 50MP on the Z Fold 8. The Ultra also has another 10MP telephoto lens, with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom. So, if photography is a priority for you, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might be the better option.
Which phone should you choose?
If you're looking to invest in one of these new foldables, the choice comes down mainly to design and cost. Do you want something tall and slender with a larger cover and inner screen? If so, go with the Fold 8 Ultra. If you want something compact but also wider, more akin to traditional tablet dimensions when opened up, go with the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Since they use the same processor and have identical storage and memory configurations, opting for the Fold 8 Ultra mostly buys you a higher resolution screen, a slightly larger battery (with the same charging speeds) and a better main camera along with the additional telephoto lens and better zoom. The two phones share the same software and have the same IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. In terms of colors, the Lavender option for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Violet Shadow for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are similar, and you'll probably use a case anyway.
So, the decision really comes down to size preference and priorities, as well as if you think it's worth spending an extra $200 for the Ultra's bonuses that I listed above. If you want the best possible specs and cameras, go with the Fold 8 Ultra. If you want a smallish foldable with a wider outer screen, the Z Fold 8's unique form factor might just be right for you.