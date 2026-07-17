Here are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 camera and battery specs, apparently

Another Samsung event, another disclosure of super sensitive hardware details ahead of the show. This time, long-time leaker Evan Blass is providing the supposed camera and battery specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, alongside even more images of the devices themselves. Official renders of the Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 and other unannounced Samsung mobile gadgets made their way online in early July, ahead of the company's Unpacked event on July 22.

So, here are the technical details as shown in Blass' Substack newsletter: The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 8 has the same resolution counts as the the Flip 7 — 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP selfie — though it's unclear whether the sensors and lenses have been improved. Last year's Flip cameras were already in need of an upgrade, so continued stagnation on this front is both disappointing and unsurprising from Samsung. The Flip 8 appears to have the same 4,300mAh battery as the Flip 7, as well. The Flip 8 does seem to come in a lovely rose pink colorway, which is new.

The Z Fold 8, which is in fact adorably chunky, features a 50MP main camera with 2x optical zoom, 50MP ultrawide and 10MP selfie. According to the leak, the Z Fold 8 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which also powered last year's Fold 7, and its battery supports up to 26 hours of video playback. In the pics, it comes in a pastel purple and looks perfectly palmable when closed, more square than existing vertical foldables. It's fair to note that the Z Fold 8 represents a new approach to hardware for Samsung, so it's not exactly competing with last year's anything.

That's where the Z Fold 8 Ultra comes in. This model is the true successor to the Fold line, offering a familiar shape and some hardware improvements. Last year's Fold 7 featured a three-lens rear setup with a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto. According to Blass, the Fold 8 Ultra features a tri-lens setup with a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The selfie cam is the standard 10MP. The Z Fold 8 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery supporting up to 27 hours of video playback.

Samsung is set to reveal the full and official technical details for all of its new mobile devices at Unpacked on July 22, but so far, it looks like the trend is same specs, different day. The fresh design of the Z Fold 8 is intriguing, but in terms of cameras, the Z Fold 8 Ultra may be the only new Samsung phone to see a technical upgrade in 2026.