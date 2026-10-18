What is Apple's Image Playground app for and how do you use it?

Sometimes, a text exchange with a friend calls for a super specific image to express a thought. It's the kind of image that you can't find in the legion of emoji on your phone, or hiding in your photo library — an angry avocado, or a picture of you and that friend on the moon when you've never even been out of the city together. The human experience is complex.

In times like these, you might turn to an AI image generator to meet your needs. For those in the Apple ecosystem, one option is firing up the Image Playground app as a quick way of creating an image that can be customized, saved and even used as a Genmoji in the future. (Genmoji are personalized emoji you can make using Apple Intelligence.)

If you haven't used the app, odds are it's already your phone. Here's a rundown of what Apple's Image Playground is and how to use it.