An Xbox Series X can now run PlayStation 5 games, but there’s a catch

Microsoft limits games in Developer Mode to a relatively small 5GB of memory, and apps to 1GB. Requests for more memory than that allocation fail. In contrast, a retail Series X game gets 13.5GB of the console's 16GB, while the remainder is reserved for the console's OS. That leaves PS5X to work with about 37 percent of the memory a normal Xbox game can use, making it an obvious no-go for big current-gen releases. Microsoft only lifts this cap when software runs via the Visual Studio debugger, which is a setup designed for devs testing their code.

Microsoft blocked emulators entirely in Xbox's normal retail mode back in 2023, its rationale for doing so being a store policy that bans products that emulate a game system. It then started bringing down the ban hammer and reportedly handed out 15-day suspensions to players who found a workaround. Since then, players who want to play PS2 or GameCube games through, say, Dolphin, the most popular GameCube emulator, have had to rely on Developer Mode instead. But a console in that mode can't load retail games until it's switched back.

Xbox Series X comes with the same Zen 2 architecture and RDNA 2 graphics as a PS5. It's also got the same amount of memory, and PS5X can use less than a third of that. But none of this really matters because of the memory cap. There's no real workaround to this without a jailbreak, meaning Xbox players won't benefit from the progress being made on the PC. Sure, PS5X is interesting, but it'll remain a cool little curio rather than anything substantive players can use.

If you're interested in checking out PS5X and similar emulation projects, you should exercise caution. Scammers are capitalizing on the interest these projects receive, such as releasing malware under similar names like PCS5X to try and trick players into downloading it.