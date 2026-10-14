Deezer will let listeners completely filter out AI music

What are we gonna do about the deluge of AI music slopping up all of our streaming platforms? Deezer has an idea. It's adding a toggle to filter out AI-generated tracks. This simple on/off switch will be available on the app by the end of the year.

"We've seen a clear user demand for the ability to filter out AI-generated music," said CEO Alexis Lanternier. "We are now giving everyone the option to remove this content completely from their streaming experience on Deezer, and focus only on human creators and creations, if they wish."

Do you want to avoid fully AI-generated music completely in your streaming experience? Today, we're announcing a new toggle for music fans who want to do just that. https://t.co/XjhljXFJPb#Deezer @Deezer — Deezer News (@DeezerNews) October 13, 2026

I have a feeling many people most definitely wish to focus only on human creators. I know I do. Deezer conducted its own study that suggested nearly half of all music streaming users would like to see AI-generated music completely gone from their feeds. NPR recently reported on a study that indicated that listeners have soured on AI-generated music, and that only gets worse the more these platforms become flooded with slop.

And, boy oh boy, have these platforms become flooded. Deezer reported last year that around 18 percent of tracks uploaded to the app were AI-generated. That number has since risen to more than 50 percent. The company says that 90,000 fully generated tracks get uploaded each day, which has added up to more than 42 million slop songs.

These "artists" are playing a numbers game in the hopes that one of the hundreds of tracks they upload every day will catch on in some capacity and, in turn, they'll get paid. There's also the matter of fraud. The platform has reported that up to 85 percent of all streams generated by AI-generated songs were fraudulent.

Deezer is perfectly positioned for this kind of feature. It launched one of the industry's first AI music detection tools, which it has since offered to loan out to rival streaming platforms. The toggle is the natural next step here. The detection system isn't foolproof but the company says any risk of a false positive is "very low."

As for these other platforms, YouTube Music just launched a label that will accompany AI-generated tracks. Spotify does something similar on AI artist pages.