What does the orange dot on your Samsung Galaxy Watch mean?

Whether you're getting into digital watches for the first time, or transitioning to Galaxy watches from another brand (such as from the Apple Watch Ultra 4 to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2), Samsung's wrist-worn tech has its fair share of unique attributes. One such feature is the little orange dot that appears to the far left of your watch screen. While it might be a strange quirk if you're not used to it, it's pretty simple to explain.

Throughout the history of the Galaxy Watch, one little orange dot has been a constant. In fact, the dot is present on the latest watch models (including both the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 9, as well as the Ultra 2). This little dot is a minimalist way for the Galaxy Watch to display some important information.