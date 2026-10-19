6 unexpected uses for your old PlayStation 3

Two decades, 87 million units and two new generations later, the PlayStation 3 is well into its end-of-life phase. As expected, most third-party services have dropped support for the console, with Crunchyroll pulling its app in 2022, followed by Plex in 2023, then Netflix in March 2026.

But that doesn't make this fine piece of hardware useless. In fact, to this day, the old PlayStation 3 still has some surprise tricks and unexpected uses up its thick plastic sleeves, so there's no reason to let it gather dust.

With the right steps and a few hours, you can use your old PlayStation 3 to stream movies from your PC, play Blu-ray discs, rip CDs and emulate your favorite retro games. If none of those do the trick, maybe something beneath the old PlayStation 3's plastic body will.