How to stop audio from auto-playing on Android Auto
Because you probably don't want your stereo on at full blast the moment you start your car.
If you've ever started your car only to be blasted by music you didn't ask for, you already know the headache of Android Auto's autoplay quirk. The moment your phone connects, by USB or wirelessly (even if you use an adapter), your last playlist, podcast or audiobook picks up where it left off at whatever volume you had set the last time you were in the car. It's an unwelcome surprise during a morning commute and a real distraction if you prefer a few quiet seconds before pulling out of the driveway. Depending on what music or audiobooks you were listening to, it may also not be content you want the kids to hear when you're driving them to school.
In the past, fixing this problem was quite difficult and required a ton of workarounds, extra apps and jumping through hoops you really shouldn't have to. Now, it often just requires flipping a toggle.
How do I stop audio from auto-playing on Android Auto?
You'll need to start with Android Auto's own settings. You'll need to go to Settings > Connected devices > Android Auto and look under the Startup section. That's where you'll find the toggle for the Start music automatically feature. If you have trouble finding it, try searching for Android Auto in your settings. Switching this feature off tells Android Auto not to resume playback the moment it connects to your car. For loads of drivers, this single step solves the problem, and it's the first fix mentioned on Spotify's support forums.
If the toggle doesn't help, the issue may be happening at the Bluetooth level rather than inside Android Auto. Android Auto uses Bluetooth to route phone calls and to create the initial handshake between phone and car. One workaround to test is removing your phone from the car's Bluetooth memory and reconnecting with USB only, if your setup allows it. In some vehicles, that can reduce unwanted playback triggers, though results vary by car, phone and connection type.
Why does Spotify keep auto-playing in my car?
If you've already disabled Start music automatically and Spotify still starts on its own, you're not imagining things. Spotify users have reported this exact issue across community forums for years, with threads dating back to 2022 that remain active today. But it's worth noting that sometimes your car may not even be to blame at all. Any Bluetooth device paired with your phone, like headphones and speakers, can affect autoplay. According to Spotify's support team, the behavior depends on how a given Bluetooth device interacts with Spotify's API.
That distinction matters because Spotify cannot always prevent a connected device from sending a "play" command when it reconnects, powers on or resumes a media session. Before blaming your phone or reinstalling the app, check whether autoplay happens only with one Bluetooth device and test it with another speaker, headset or vehicle if possible. Keeping Spotify, your phone's operating system and the device firmware updated may reduce connection glitches, but there is no guaranteed universal fix when the command originates from the Bluetooth accessory.
Since Spotify prioritizes easy connections across thousands of hardware combinations, a universal fix isn't guaranteed anytime soon. Some drivers find success through Android Auto's settings, others through Spotify's app permissions and plenty report that neither option works consistently for their specific car or phone. If nothing pans out, you could just remove Spotify from Android Auto entirely, but that means that you won't be able to access Spotify from your car's display.
The bottom line is that you should start with Android Auto's Start music automatically toggle since it resolves the issue for many drivers. If music still plays uninvited, try the Bluetooth unpairing trick before removing the app from Android Auto entirely. Given how inconsistently Bluetooth behaves across car models, expect some trial and error.