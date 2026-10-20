How often should you restart your Apple Watch?

Apple's watchOS is a complete operating system, running various apps and processes in much the same way as an iPhone or iPad. That means there are background processes and system caches, which are the key reasons why it's important to reboot other devices periodically. There's the potential for processes to become "stuck" or otherwise glitch out, in which case a restart will give them a fresh slate.

Meanwhile, if caches aren't periodically flushed, they can become so bloated that they eat into room needed for other functions. Apple specifically suggests restarting your Apple Watch if it doesn't have enough room for an update. You can also manually clear web-related content like cookies from your watch by going to Settings > General > Website Data > Clear Website Data.

All that said, watchOS is also lightweight by design. The apps that it runs (even real-time navigation tools like Apple Maps) are scaled back from their iPhone equivalents. You can't run nearly as much in the background as you might on a Mac or an iPad. Although there's no public-facing info about these caps, my Apple Watch Ultra 2 seemingly pushes the limit just by tracking a workout, listening to Apple Podcasts and following a Live Activity for Instacart. The device is quick to suspend apps beyond that kind of workload.

In practice, then, Apple seems to have built watchOS to keep its own house in order. This is borne out by hands-on use testing: with some Apple Watches, I've gone years without manually restarting them and there were no serious performance consequences. The reboots associated with installing new versions of watchOS appear to be enough to keep everything running smoothly.