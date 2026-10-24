Which services can you safely disable to improve PC gaming?

Somewhat ironically, one of the first features you should disable is the Xbox Game Bar. Head over to Settings > System > System components, then click on the triple-dot icon next to Game Bar and select Advanced options. Set Background component permissions to Never, then click the Terminate button to make sure it's no longer active.

While Game Bar is nominally meant to make it easier to launch games and control associated tasks like music playback and recording clips, that's unnecessary overhead for most gamers. Steam is far and away the most popular PC gaming platform and it includes its own tools for these jobs. There's no sense doubling up unless you're playing with friends on their Xbox consoles.

Next, make sure Windows Search indexing is reverted to Classic by going to Settings > Privacy & security > Search. The Enhanced mode is functionally superior, since it can find anything on your PC, while Classic is limited to your Documents, Pictures, Music and Desktop folders. To achieve this, Enhanced has to index your entire computer, which Windows says can hurt not just CPU performance, but battery life.

You may also want to pause OneDrive sync (and that of other cloud tools) during gaming sessions. While these have to sync settings and files at some point, the app can cause CPU and network usage to temporarily spike, which is of course not what you want during an online game. Right-click on the OneDrive icon in your system tray, then click Pause syncing. You can pause for two, eight or 24 hours.