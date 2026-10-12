How to boost your GPU performance without buying a new one

In an era where graphical advancements are outpacing hardware evolution — hello, path tracing — it's becoming vital to get the most out of your current GPU through any means necessary. As someone who is now smitten with high-end ray tracing (it looks incredible in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 or Marvel's Spider-Man 2), I'm all about embracing AI to help boost frame rates. And yes, I do need to give my soul a shower for admitting that.

Whether you're interested in advanced ray tracing features or not, it's clear that graphically demanding games now rely on various forms of supersampling to lock down buttery, console-beating frame rates. Be it AMD FSR, NVIDIA DLSS or Intel XeSS, making the most out of AI-driven, FPS-boosting tech can be crucial for maintaining stable performance at high resolutions. None of us can be snobs when it comes to supersampling or frame generation now.

Both NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 and AMD FSR 4 produce image quality that's on par with playing games at native resolution, while drastically boosting performance. These technologies work by rendering a game at a lower internal resolution (thus producing fewer pixels) before using deep learning techniques to upscale the final image to a far higher pixel count. Since DLSS 2.0 launched back in 2020, I have leaned on supersampling. With the current iterations of the big three solutions, it basically means free frames with little downside.

The issue of NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 Multi Frame Generation tech is a little more complicated. While it's capable of producing 200 fps-topping results in Hogwarts Legacy with the x6 modifier enabled in my experience, it adds serious input latency in games that support the fledgling technology. Earlier incarnations of Team Green's tech that top out at x2 and x3 modifiers perform nicely on supported titles, with the added benefit of producing fewer distracting visual artifacts than MFG (like shimmering around in-game text).

As a PC player of 30 years, I can recommend supersampling without hesitation. Regarding the pros and cons of frame gen, I suggest experimenting with it until you make up your own mind.