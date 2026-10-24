The beneficial purpose of 'IQ' on your Anker chargers

According to Anker, PowerIQ chargers are able to detect what device they're connected to and adjust their power output based on what voltage is best for the connected battery. In theory, that allows PowerIQ chargers to charge devices quickly without delivering too much power and damaging the connected device. PowerIQ chargers are generally considered safe for that reason. Fast-charging devices always carries some risk of diminishing their battery life in the long term, and while PowerIQ chargers might offset that risk somewhat, there's no way of eliminating it completely.

PowerIQ chargers aren't necessarily any faster than those using other standards. Charging speed is determined by the device being charged as much as by the charger, so pure power output doesn't mean as much as it might seem. If a device can only accept a 12W charging speed, for instance, it doesn't matter if a charger can deliver 100W, which some current chargers using any standard are capable of.

Not every device is designed to accept every standard, either. PD is the most common standard, but QC is widely used in Android devices as well. These days, the distinctions matter less than they used to, since the latest versions of PD and QC (4.0) are partially cross-compatible with each other. The same is true of PowerIQ. The latest version of PowerIQ, PIQ 4.0, is compatible with QC and PD 3.0, meaning newer PIQ chargers support fast-charging on essentially any device.