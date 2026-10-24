How to get better iPhone battery life without closing any apps

No matter how good your iPhone's battery life is, you probably wish it would last a little longer. Over time, even the best batteries degrade, and before that happens, the way you use your phone has a major impact on how long it holds a charge. It makes some sense to think that closing apps you're not using would mean your phone is using less power, but that's actually not the case. Instead, there are plenty of other ways to extend battery life without closing any apps.

Background apps may not be to blame for a dead battery, but there are some ways to limit the power those apps draw when you're not using them. When it's toggled on, the Background App Refresh setting lets apps pull data from the internet and update themselves even while suspended. Turning this off will prevent these processes and save power. Similarly, under individual apps' settings, you can choose to let them access location services only when you're using them.