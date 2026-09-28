My iPhone hit 1,000 charge cycles — Here's how it's holding up

You may recall the "batterygate" controversy from 2017, where iPhone users reported that their iPhones noticeably slowed down as the batteries aged. Apple clarified that this was by design as a way to intentionally manage performance on devices with degraded batteries to keep them from unexpectedly shutting down. Lots of understandable criticism followed, which led to Apple introducing the Battery Health metric and a toggle to override the performance management feature.

Then the iPhone 15 series was the first to display the battery's cycle count in addition to its health. A device completes one charge cycle when it uses 100 percent of its battery capacity, though this doesn't need to be all from one charge. For instance, if your phone goes from 100 to 50 percent, then you charge it back up to 100 percent, a full cycle is completed when the level hits 50 percent again.

The higher your cycle count, the more your iPhone's battery will have chemically aged. Apple says the iPhone 14 series and older models are designed to retain 80 percent of their original battery capacity at 500 charge cycles. The iPhone 15 models and newer double that figure, with their batteries designed to complete 1,000 charge cycles before battery health drops below 80 percent.

Well, my iPhone 15 Pro Max recently hit 1,000 charge cycles and currently reports a battery health of 81 percent. Its battery technically hasn't depleted enough to warrant the "battery service warning" notification in iOS, but I'm noticing the effects of nearly three years of battery wear. The battery capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rated at 4,422 mAh. I recall it being nearly a two-day battery champ when my phone was still brand new, reaching screen-on times of over 12 hours. These days, though, I'm lucky to make it to the evening without needing to reach for a charger.