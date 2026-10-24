Your smart TV's Wi-Fi is probably faster than its Ethernet, but speed isn't everything
Ethernet is slow on TVs, but it doesn't have to compete with everything else for Wi-Fi bandwidth.
Bandwidth matters a lot when streaming movies and TV shows. Services like Netflix and Disney+ typically recommend at least 5 Mbps for 1080p streaming. For 4K HDR content, that steps up to 25Mbps or better, since 4K resolution is four times that of 1080p. Plus, subscriptions that include 4K HDR typically throw in Dolby Atmos, even if it's just the compressed version.
By extension, the way your TV connects to the internet is important. A local chokepoint can be just as bad as paying for a bottom-of-the-barrel internet plan. That might come in the form of an outdated router, or perhaps an evening surge in congestion if a neighbor decides your movie night would be a perfect time to torrent a few files.
One decision you need to make is whether to use Wi-Fi or Ethernet to get your TV online. You might be surprised to learn that while Wi-Fi often achieves the fastest speeds, Ethernet can be preferable regardless — assuming your home theater has a layout that accommodates it.
Why Ethernet sometimes beats Wi-Fi for streaming
Wi-Fi leads on paper because many TVs are equipped with at least Wi-Fi 6, which can exceed gigabit speeds when paired with a compatible router in ideal conditions. Real-world speeds tend to be lower, naturally — even a gigabit internet plan still has to be split among all connecting devices in your home. But even half a gigabit is more than enough speed for most households. Even older or cheaper TVs with Wi-Fi 5 support speeds that are more than sufficient for streaming.
Conversely, a lot of TVs and streaming devices aren't even capable of gigabit Ethernet. Their jacks are limited to 100Mbps, despite the fact that the gigabit option has existed for decades. It's clearly a cost-cutting measure, in the same way that many TVs still include HDMI 2.0 after HDMI 2.1 has been around for the better part of a decade.
The major advantage to Ethernet, though, is stability. Within the average home, an Ethernet cable is effectively immune to range or interference issues, as long as it's decently shielded (which it should be). A Cat 6 cable can deliver 1Gbps speeds up to 100 meters (328 feet), whereas a Wi-Fi signal is going to peter out well before that distance unless it's boosted by a mesh or extender system. Band congestion is a non-issue, since every Ethernet device gets its own lane.
Stability matters, because if a stream is interrupted or loses enough signal quality, it can force an app to re-buffer the feed or else downgrade to a lower quality level. Meanwhile, you're not getting much extra out of a 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps Wi-Fi connection, except for faster app and software updates, which are uncommon and small on TVs. A 4K stream doesn't come anywhere near tapping its potential.
The gigantic downside of Ethernet
In a lot of cases, wiring up a home theater with Ethernet is impractical. The equipment is cheap — you can buy a 10-foot Cat 6 cable for less than $10 — but if your router isn't nearby, you can end up with Ethernet cables snaked around your living room, or even across hallways. Trying to conceal all that can turn into a project that's more trouble than it's worth. Flat Ethernet cables sound great, but often don't work as well.
As a result, we suggest using Ethernet only if it's convenient or you're experiencing serious reliability issues. If you're already getting an excellent Wi-Fi connection, the occasional hiccup is likely offset by those speedy downloads and eliminating one more wire. There's also no sense spending more money and effort than you have to.
Fixing unreliable Wi-Fi can be simple, in some cases. Making sure your router is off the floor, in the open and away from any obstacles goes a long way towards extending reach. If you can't connect your TV to Ethernet, try connecting other devices, like your laptop. That will free up wireless bands.