Google is quietly linking your phone number to other Android accounts

According to Google's support page, the link covers existing and future accounts and numbers alike. In other words, a Google account that's added later will pick up every number on the phone, while switching SIM cards also puts the new number on every account. Google and your carrier also re-verify those numbers periodically, which can incur carrier charges, and the setting can only be managed from the phone itself.

It's a bit of an awkward situation, because turning verification on also enables Better sharing on Google for one of the signed-in account. Google says this supports video calls, messages and notifications for content sent to the number, such as photos. Phone number sign-in, finding a lost device, emergency location services and Quick Share also all depend on a verified number.

In October 2025, a month after automatic verification arrived, Google introduced Sign in with Mobile Number, an Android recovery tool that auto-identifies the Google accounts linked to a phone number and lets the owner back in with the lock screen passcode from their previous device. Google's account help pages also describe a Better ads & Google services setting that uses a phone number across Google services to show more relevant ads.

The same page says that any verified number on an Android device can be added to any Google account signed into it, though Google hasn't said which ads setting applies to numbers attached automatically.