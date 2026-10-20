AMD is bringing its next-gen FSR 4.1 upscaling tech to Xbox

AMD just announced that it's bringing its FSR 4.1 upscaling tech to Xbox consoles. This includes the Xbox Series X/S and the Ally X, Ally X20, Ally S and Ally handheld consoles. FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is a proprietary technology that renders a game at a lower resolution to conserve resources but uses machine learning to create a sharper image.

The Series X and Ally X are already very powerful, so the real benefit here will likely be for those who own the Series S, Ally S or the original Ally. These machines should experience a performance boost when FSR is activated.

"We've worked very closely with AMD to optimize this technology, giving developers another powerful tool for great performance and visual quality for players," said Xbox CTO Scott Van Vilet.

We don't have a timeline for this. There's a video that suggests FSR 4.1 will come to the Xbox Ally X before the end of the year, but the other consoles are listed as "coming soon" with no exact release window. Engadget has reached out to Microsoft to get a timeline and will update when we hear back.

AMD also announced that FSR 4.1 is coming to older RX 6000-series graphics cards and laptops powered by Ryzen AI 9 processors. The company has already made the tech available to 7000-series cards.

Sony has its own upscaling technology called Quick Spectral Super Resolution. This now supports some titles on the standard PS5 and works similarly to the pre-existing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling software available on the PS5 Pro.